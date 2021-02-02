ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ASOS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $73.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

