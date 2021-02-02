AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

AstroNova stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of -82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter worth $114,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

