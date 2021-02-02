Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.24

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 3032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.59.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). As a group, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

