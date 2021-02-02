Atheios Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,463.49 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Atheios has a total market cap of $13,463.49 and $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Atheios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.01 or 0.04263395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00426035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.92 or 0.01225422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00511434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00428522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00264249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021810 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,467,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,419,927 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

