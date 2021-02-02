Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.