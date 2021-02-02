Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 141 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

VB opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $210.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.59.

