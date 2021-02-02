Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 114,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYLD opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

