Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securiti dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

