Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $46,000 Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colony Capital were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

