Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $62,000 Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cannae were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 45,840 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

