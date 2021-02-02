Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

