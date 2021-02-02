Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 700 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 193.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

