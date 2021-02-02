Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.76.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $234.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $250.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

