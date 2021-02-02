Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Tops $15.99 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and $585,586.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

