Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.08.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.