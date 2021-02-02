Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ACB opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

