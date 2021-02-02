Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 66,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,229. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

