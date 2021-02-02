Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. 777,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,762,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

