Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 172,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.56 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

