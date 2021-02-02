Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,973,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.43. 51,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.95 and a 200 day moving average of $219.04. The stock has a market cap of $173.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.