Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,551 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.03. 20,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,508. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30.

