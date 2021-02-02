Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,726 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $173.08. 269,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

