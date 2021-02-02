Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,275 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $198.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $199.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

