Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,003 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.74.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

