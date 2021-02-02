Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

AUTL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 301,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

