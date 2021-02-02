Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

