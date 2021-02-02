Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

