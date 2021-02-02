Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avangrid by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Avangrid by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

