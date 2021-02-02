Aventus (AVT) Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $105,367.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00823541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.50 or 0.04744991 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

