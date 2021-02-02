AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $374,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,472.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,556. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

