Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVNW opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $66.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

