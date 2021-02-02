Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Get Aviva alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviva (AVVIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.