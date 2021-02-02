Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

