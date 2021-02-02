Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen Sells 13,627 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 13,627 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $700,700.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,439,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 366,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,523. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

