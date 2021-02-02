Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR) Trading Down 18.8%

Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) (CVE:AZR)’s stock price fell 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 220,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 209,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.67, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Azarga Metals Corp. (AZR.V) Company Profile (CVE:AZR)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

