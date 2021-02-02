Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Down 43.8% in January

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 272,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,173. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

