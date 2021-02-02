B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCOMF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. B Communications has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78.

Get B Communications alerts:

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.