B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NMI stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $730,089.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NMI by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

