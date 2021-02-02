Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (BGEU.L) (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (BGEU.L) (LON:BGEU) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). Approximately 238,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,166,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,418.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (BGEU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (BGEU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.