Balfour Beatty’s (BAFYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of BAFYY stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

