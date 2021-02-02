Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

