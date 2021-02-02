Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.84 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSAC opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

