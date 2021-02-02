Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $178.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.62 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

