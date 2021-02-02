Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 12th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

