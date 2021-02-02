Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Down 17.1% in January

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of BMO opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

