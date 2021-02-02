Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 379,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

