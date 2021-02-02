BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Shares of BFIN opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.