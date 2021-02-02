Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $29.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

