Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (BMD.L) (BMD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on March 5th

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (BMD.L) (LON:BMD) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (BMD.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BMD opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.41. The firm has a market cap of £184.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

