Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.30

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 31.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

